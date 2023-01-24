COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday.

The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — which brought heavy winds, ice and snow, and sub-zero wind chill — that forced the restaurant to close for repairs. Shuttered since, it plans to reopen on Jan. 27 through the next five months.

“Our lease is ending at that time and we have decided to explore other opportunities,” the post read. “Please know this decision came with a great deal of thought (and tears).”

The restaurant, which has been serving a variety of fare for 40 years according to its website, is housed inside a more than 100-year-old farmhouse staged by the runways of John Glenn.

Sunday, June 18 will be the 94th Aero’s last day in business, according to the post. Its hours through closing day are Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a brunch buffet.