COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Council has approved funding for a new program named after Casey Goodson Jr.

The program, Pathways to Purpose: Casey Goodson Jr. CDL program, will invest $200,000 to provide dozens of people with training to obtain their commercial driver’s licenses.

The program will partner with IMPACT Community Action and the Capital Transportation Academy’s Roads2Work program.

Goodson, who had his CDL, was shot and killed by now-former Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade 11 months ago.

Goodson’s family and their attorney said he was carrying a bag of Subway sandwiches when he was shot while trying to enter his family’s home.

Meade’s attorney said Goodson pointed a gun at the deputy.

Franklin County has appointed two special prosecutors to the case. So far, no charges have been filed.