COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council approved two pieces of legislation stemming from the city’s George Floyd protests, changing the way police officers respond to similar situations.

The first bill passed by the council Monday will “demilitarize” the city’s police force by limiting the use of certain equipment and tactics when trying to control nonviolent protesters.

The ordinance builds on a 2020 law that banned specific equipment like riot batons and camouflage uniforms during protests.

“I think that this effort is really a demonstration of the city that we are going to protect First Amendment rights, but that we’re also going to be clear about the rules because so much of what we heard two years ago was really about confusion on orders in the streets,” Columbus City Council President Pro Tempore Brown said before the council vote.

This new ordinance limits the police department’s use of tear gas, non-lethal crowd control weapons like wooden or rubber rounds, the city’s police helicopter, and other measures. The ordinance also limits the use of armored vehicles, tactical vehicles, explosives, and tear gas launchers to members of the department’s tactical units.

The ordinance puts on the books a permanent injunction established in a Dec. 29, 2021 ruling in the case of Alsaada, et. al. v. City of Columbus, et. al., a case filed due to the 2020 protests in Columbus following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The ordinance allows for officers, after establishing probable cause, to use such weapons and tactics if officers see “actual or imminently threatened physical harm or property destruction or… criminal trespass on private property or secured government buildings/facilities, areas, or structures.”

The ordinance, sponsored by Brown, states the militarization of police in the city and across the country “undermines public trust and creates barriers to the resident-officer connections that are necessary for law enforcement to uphold the public’s safety.”

Brown said the city needs to continue to invest in the community and accountablilty.

“I really believe that this legislation helps our police division better embody the peacekeeping that’s at the heart of every officer’s role and at the heart of why I actually believe most officers sign up for serving in the first place,” Brown said before the council vote. “It is important that we recognize the peacekeeping at the heart of our law enforcement’s mission. It’s important that we give them the ground rules and the equipment and that we regulate the equipment in order for them to fulfill that role.”

The ordinance passed unanimously.

The second ordinance will make police officers more identifiable when on duty, no matter what uniform they are wearing.

The ordinance, sponsored by Councilmember Rob Dorans, requires officers to wear their names and badge number on alternative uniforms and riot gear.

“Requiring officers to display their name and badge number will help ensure the public knows who they are engaging with when the police are called,” Dorans said in the press release. “We know that past investigations of alleged misconduct have been hampered by the lack of identification on officers’ uniforms; this legislation is a practical fix to this serious issue.”

Both ordinances state the changes come from resident feedback as well as consultation with legal, law enforcement, and civil rights experts.

Council also passed a resolution establishing the rules for Columbus’ Civilian Police Review Board, which will be in charge of reviewing misconduct and excessive force complaints filed against Columbus officers.

Both ordinances now head to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther for signature.