COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board approved the purchase of 60 metal detectors for district buildings during a meeting Tuesday.

The total cost for the detectors is approximately $250,000.

While it’s unclear when or where the equipment would be installed, several board members were adamant that communication needs to take place so there are guidelines and communication into how the schools receiving the equipment are selected and how they will be used.

“Our teachers want to know, our staff want to know, our community wants to know,” said board member Christina Vera. “They see these things going up and they want to understand the strategy and I think that is something that is extremely important that we can have the conversation as best as we can.”

During the meeting, board president Jennifer Adair said the detectors will be portable, not permanent, devices and, at this point in time, are temporary.

The approval comes the same day students at two Columbus City schools and a Canal Winchester school were found with guns on their campuses.