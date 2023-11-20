COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council approved more than $4 million Monday to complete the construction of the new Franklin County Crisis Care Center.

The new facility will allow the Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Board of Franklin County (ADAMH) to increase its continuum of care.

ADAMH representatives said once it’s complete, the new center will have the resources necessary to meet the needs of those experiencing mental health or substance use issues in Franklin County.

“We really look for this to be the cornerstone of the crisis continuum,” Meg Griffing, senior director of provider relations at ADAMH, said. “It is the place to come regardless of your insurance status, your ability to pay.”

ADAMH will not take into account a person’s immigration status.

Griffing said the center will integrate clinical, recovery, and medical services in one place, with the ability to serve up to 80 individuals at any given time.

“It will increase the number of people served in a community base setting by up to 25,000 persons annually,” ADAMH CEO Erika Clark Jones said. “That increases our current community-based capacity by over 300%.”

The center will also feature a more private entrance for first responders to take people in the midst of a crisis.

ADAMH said the goal is for every Franklin County resident to get the help they need.

“They’ll actually sit down with a representative from the organization where they’re being connected and have a face-to-face encounter and learn a little bit about where they’re going,” Griffing said. “What types of services and make that meaningful linkage that we know links people into care and long-lasting recovery.”

Griffing said the facility is slated to open in March of 2025.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or substance use issues, dial 988 to be connected to resources.