Columbus apartment complex fined $50K for failing to meet city’s deadline

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The owners of a Columbus apartment complex, which has been deemed a public nuisance, have been fined $50,000 for failing to bring the property into compliance.

For years, the Colonial Village Apartment Complex has faced several code violations regarding staffing, maintenance, security, and pest control.

According to city attorney Zach Klein, Columbus Police responded to 1,500 calls for service at the complex since March of 2020.

Additionally, the city has issued more than 400 notice violations at the complex since 2019.

In August, the city of Columbus gave them a 30-day window to make improvements.

When those standards weren’t met, the complex was fined a penalty of $50,000, and given a second deadline of Oct. 19 to bring the building up to code.

Failure to meet the October deadline will result in an additional fine of $2,000 per day afterward.

