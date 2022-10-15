COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A big part of Columbus’ plan to stop youth violence is getting children involved in productive programs.

One of those programs is Legacy U, whose goal is to engage children through sports and other future career paths to keep them out of trouble and to inspire them to believe that they can have a productive future.

One of Legacy U’s biggest programs is its youth football league, which organizers said involves about 3,000 children, both players and cheerleaders of all ages.

When the football league started three years ago, the goal was to show these inner-city children that there is more out there than the environment around them. They wanted to keep the kids out of trouble and give them mentors to look up to.

Legacy Youth Sports works hand in hand with the Columbus City Council to help push an anti-violence initiative.

“It’s bigger than football and basketball,” said Legacy Youth Football League Vice President Keith Massey. “It’s bigger than sports. It’s more like you can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it. It’s just like letting these kids know that the world is bigger than the environment we come from.”

Saturday marks a huge night for Legacy Youth Sports as organization leaders are kicking off their annual awards banquet to honor the hard work of their players.