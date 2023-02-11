COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The local non-profit organization Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children launched a new program Saturday – the Fathers of Murdered Columbus Children.

The initiative is something the mothers have been working on for years as part of the group’s mission to end violence in the city.

“To me, it means healing, it means power, it means supporting one another,” said Karla Harris, co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children. “It’s moving what we are trying to do here: bring our sister soldiers with the fathers.”

Already a strong presence in Columbus, the Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children will now have men backing up their mission of making sure no more people lose their lives to violence.

The sister solders are launching the new program Saturday in the company of community leaders from Columbus police and city council.

Leaders of the group said it is about standing together with people who have been through the same thing and supporting each other.

The mothers also feel this will be important for the youth, focusing on the work to stop violence among Columbus’ children.

Harris believes the new initiative will be specifically impactful for young boys; she says these fathers may be able to offer them the mentorship that a mother can’t always give a young boy.

Harris is excited to see where the program goes and its effects on the community.

“When we started Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, we didn’t know how impactful it would be to the community,” she said. “And to see all of the mothers supporting and all of us supporting the mothers, we figured it’s time to get the men back behind us and in the streets and just to support one another in ways that they’ve all been through.”