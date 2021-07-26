Columbus and FOP reach 3-year contract deal

The Columbus, Ohio, Division of Police Central Headquarters is seen on September 15, 2016. (Photo by PAUL VERNON/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus and the Fraternal Order of Police have reached a 3-year contract agreement.

“This is the most progressive contract in a generation,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Through good faith collective bargaining since late last year, we crafted a contract that provides an incentive for longtime officers to retire, rewards officers committed to service, change and reform, and attracts new, more diverse candidates to join our efforts to reform policing in Columbus.”

The new contract was approved by the FOP Saturday night. Columbus City Council is expected to approve it Monday evening.

The city highlighted the following provisions of the new contract.