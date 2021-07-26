Columbus and FOP reach 3-year contract deal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus and the Fraternal Order of Police have reached a 3-year contract agreement.
“This is the most progressive contract in a generation,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Through good faith collective bargaining since late last year, we crafted a contract that provides an incentive for longtime officers to retire, rewards officers committed to service, change and reform, and attracts new, more diverse candidates to join our efforts to reform policing in Columbus.”
The new contract was approved by the FOP Saturday night. Columbus City Council is expected to approve it Monday evening.
The city highlighted the following provisions of the new contract.
- Grants the Inspector General of the Division of Police the full authority to conduct independent investigations, and the power to compel evidence and testimony
- Grants the Civilian Police Review Board full authority to review complaints of police misconduct, initiate independent investigations and make recommendations for discipline
- Changes body worn camera policy to ensure video and audio evidence is available, whether the body worn camera is activated or not and allows the Director of Public Safety to order review of audio and video recordings up to 14 hours prior to a critical incident, limited only by camera capabilities/technology
- Allows for post-incident drug testing following any police involved shooting or discharge of firearm
- Restricts the use of personal leave in lieu of suspension
- Extends the time suspensions are maintained in disciplinary file
- Enhances oversight of police recruit training by allowing the police chief to assign an officer – regardless of seniority – to oversee training for each recruit class
- Improves police training and ensures officer preparedness by extending the probationary period for recruits