COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati are facing off Saturday night in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Whoever wins moves on to the MLS Cup and the losing team is out. But the soccer teams aren’t the only ones with something on the line.

The owners of both Cincinnati-based Northwood Cider and Columbus-based Hellbranch Cider are huge soccer fans, so when they found out their home teams were facing off in the playoffs, a deal was made. It’s a friendly wager for charity.

“They’re Cincinnati, we’re Columbus and it’s the first time we have this game coming up that’s so important. We’re two neighboring cities so we thought this would be kind of fun,” said Hellbranch Cider Company owner James Wilson.

Whichever team loses, the cidery from that city will have to bring a case of ciders to the winning cider company, and they’ll donate $100 to the winner’s nonprofit of choice.

Hellbranch went with the Columbus Crew Foundation and Northwood chose the FC Cincinnati Foundation.

“We’re really passionate about FCC and we’re also really passionate about the rivalry with Columbus so we thought this was a really great opportunity to help our community,” said Northwood Cider Company co-owner Darrin Wilson.

When one of Northwood’s owners found out about the upcoming Crew and FCC matchup he thought a friendly wager with Hellbranch would be a great way to give back and bring some attention to the newer concept of cideries.

“I just reached out via social media to them and said ‘Hey would you all like to do a little friendly wager?’” Darrin said. “We’re huge Cincinnati fans and I know Columbus is passionate about the Crew as well.”

Both soccer team’s foundations work to instill a love of soccer to kids in the community.

The cidery owners said that whichever one loses will make the trip to either Cincinnati or Columbus in the days after the playoff game.

“Northwood and I both have cideries, we’re nearby, we have a lot in common so it;s kind of fun to have that little wager on there so we can connect more,” James said.

The Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati play Saturday at 6 p.m. in Cincinnati. The winner advances to the MLS Cup on Dec. 9.