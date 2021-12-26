COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was a busy day for many travelers Sunday as thousands of people were seen at airports and on highways that were as busy as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Glenn International Airport expects travel to be busy with the new year just days away. On Sunday, one traveler, Carlie Porter, said she won’t be traveling again soon after seeing how busy it was.

“We took a Christmas vacation off to Turks and Caicos Islands,” she said. “Traveling there was good. Traveling back, lots of canceled flights. We missed our connection into Columbus last night. So, we had to stay the night in Chicago–It was crazy.”

Porter said Sunday was the ultimate test of patience. On Ohio’s roadways, it’s been no different. Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brice Nihiser said traffic has been picking up and wants to remind people to drive responsibly in light of many traffic accidents over the last few days.

“We are continuing to see these fatal crashes as a result of OVI or people are losing their lives because they weren’t wearing a seatbelt,” Nihiser said. “So, we’re continuing to send that message: Make sure you’re driving sober and that you’re putting on that seatbelt because we know it saves lives.”

As more people will be traveling over the next couple of days, police ask you think of others trying to make it to and from their destinations.