COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spring break is approaching fast, and the Columbus Regional Airport Authority is preparing for a weeks-long surge in travelers.

“We’re expecting our busiest spring break since before the pandemic,” said Sarah McQuaide, the manager of communications and media relations with the airport authority. “We’ve been seeing about 97% of pre-pandemic travel numbers here.”

With the masses of people expected to come through John Glenn International, McQuaide said travelers should plan to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight departs. For international flights, she suggests getting to the airport two hours early.

“Another great tip for travelers would be to start with empty bags when you are packing. That way you can make sure that you don’t accidentally pack any prohibited items and accidentally take those through the checkpoint,” said McQuaide. “It’ll just speed up your process for you and make sure you get through smoothly.”

Parking at the airport can be overwhelming, so McQuaide recommends developing a parking plan before even leaving the house. She also suggested downloading your airline’s mobile app for the most up-to-date information on your flight.

“While the weather might be clear and sunny wherever you are heading, the weather can be really unpredictable in other parts of the country, so it’s always a good idea to stay in close contact with your airline,” said McQuaide.

John Glenn International is not full of spring breakers yet, but the airport authority expects them to flood the terminals over the next few weeks.

Kanwaljeet Singh and his family were heading to New York City Thursday morning. He said they wanted to travel before the big rush begins.

“We like to travel here and there just to see historic places in America or good things in America, and we like to avoid the rush. It kind of kills the fun,” said Singh.

All COVID-19 protocols have been lifted at the airport, but McQuaide said travelers can always wear a mask if they prefer.