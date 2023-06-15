COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Air Show returns for a full weekend of air performances, displays and several activities.

The gates will open each day at 9 a.m. at Rickenbacker International Airport and will run Friday through Sunday. This year, the event will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels with their first appearance in Columbus in over 20 years. The air show will also showcase ground displays and several other aircrafts.

General admission tickets costs $55 each and is good for only the day it is purchased. Kids 16 years and under are admitted for free. Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate, and parking must be purchased separately.

Along with the performances, the event will feature other activities including the CAF Rise Above Exhibit, Air Adventures with Yankee Air Museum Aircraft and more. As for the schedule of performances, the air show will not publicly release the times for each performer, according to their website.

There is also a list of items that are not allowed at the air show, including food and drinks, pets (including service animals), drones and more.

