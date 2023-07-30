COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The fourth annual Columbus African Festival wraps up Sunday at Genoa Park, featuring music, food, performances, and much more.

Organizers said this year’s event has seen a great turnout for an event for any Africans living in central Ohio to come together in community and celebrate. It’s also a chance to educate people on cultures they aren’t familiar with.

The event features vendors from Columbus selling food, clothing, art, and more. It also features performances from groups representing specific African countries.

Joanne Shepkong, one of the event’s organizers, said people can think of the African culture as very monolithic, but is hopeful the event shows it is anything but that.

“It tells me also that Columbus is changing,” she said. “There is a lot of appreciation for diversity and, again, events like this that show inclusion show that everyone is thirsty to learn something new and appreciate something different. So it’s good for the city, definitely good for us, so I’m optimistic.”

Shepkong said the goal is to continue to grow the event every year, looking to put it on par with other festivals in Columbus.

The festival continues until 8 p.m. Sunday.