COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three more public charging stations for electronic vehicles are available in Columbus.

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Thursday that the stations are being made available through a partnership with Greenspot Smart Mobility and will join an existing station at 174 E. Fulton St.

The new stations are at:

40 W. Poplar Ave.

295 E. Long St.

424 W. Town St.

Each station will have one DC fast charger and two Level II charging stations.

Ginther said the stations are part of the city’s climate plan.

“A growing infrastructure network of EV charging stations is critical to advancing our city’s Climate Action Plan as well as promoting strategies that support carbon-free vehicles throughout Columbus,” he said.

The plan includes goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and 100% by 2050, and part of that includes efforts to encourage more electronic vehicles.

Here is a map showing the four locations: