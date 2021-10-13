COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Soccer fans across the world will have their eyes on Columbus when the U.S. Men’s National Team plays Costa Rica in a World Cup Qualifier match, at Lower.com Field.

Wednesday’s match will be the 11th World Cup Qualifier in Columbus, since 2000, and the first held at Lower.com Field.

“What a great way to showcase our beautiful new stadium to the world,” said Linda Logan, the Executive Director of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission.

According to Logan, fans in more than 100 countries will tune in for the match, and she believes the qualifier will help to attract more events to the city.

“Anytime that someone can showcase these great facilities — the passionate fanbase that’s here — it just does go a very long way in getting others to take a look at us,” she said.

Going into Wednesday’s match, the USMNT posted a 7-1-2 record in the previous ten qualifying matches held in Columbus.

The kickoff for the match is at 7 p.m.