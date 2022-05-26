COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Hilltop.

Jorge Fernando Guevara Rodriguez, 37, died Tuesday following a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of Springmont Avenue, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

After police arrived at the scene, Rodriguez, found suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He received medical care but was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m., police said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and asked anyone with information to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Rodriguez’s death marks the 49th homicide in Columbus in 2022, according to police.