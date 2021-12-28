COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus reached its 200th homicide in 2021 after the county coroner ruled on a March death.

Bobby Nesbitt, 60, died on March 10 after an altercation with a family member, Columbus police said.

Police announced the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruling on Nesbitt’s death on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Rose View Drive at approximately 4:11 p.m., where they found Nesbitt unresponsive.

Police said Nesbitt was involved in an altercation with a family member in which Nesbitt stabbed the family member with a pair of scissors. After the stabbing, the family member restrained Nesbitt, during which he became unresponsive, police said.

The family member who was involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Nesbitt was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center about 90 minutes after police responded to the scene.

No charges have been filed in the case. The case is now being sent to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office for review.