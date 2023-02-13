COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus was one of nine cities across the U.S. targeted in a federal law enforcement initiative aimed at fighting violent crime.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday that Operation North Star II resulted in the arrest of 833 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders, and gang members during the month of January.

The marshals service said the cities were selected due to a “significant number of homicides and shootings,” according to a press release.

In addition to Columbus, the cities included in the operation were Albuquerque, New Mexico; Buffalo, New York; Cleveland; Detroit; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Oakland, California. Additionally, the task force targeted parts of Puerto Rico.

Jermaine Westbrook, a suspect in a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at a Columbus gentlemen’s club, was among the fugitives arrested during the operation. He was arrested on Jan. 26 in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The operation focused on fugitives wanted for the “most serious, violent, and harmful offenses” including homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated assault, particularly foxusing on suspects who used guns in their alleged crimes, the marshals service said.

Among those arrested were 95 homicide suspects and 68 sexual assault suspects. Investigators also seized 181 guns, more than $229,000, and more than 160 kilograms (352 pounds) of drugs.

In addition to Westbrook, the marshals service highlighted two other Ohio fugitive arrests: Gregory Kalvitz and Jessica Downing were arrested on Jan. 20, and are wanted in Henry County for interference of a custody warrant after allegedly taking an 8-year-old girl and fleeing.