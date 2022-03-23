COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge held the owners of the Colonial Village Apartments in contempt on Wednesday, fining them $50,000.

The owners of the apartment complex on Rand Avenue, Apex Colonial, were also fined $50,000 last September for failing to bring the property into compliance.

City Attorney Zach Klein’s office has been pursuing landlords with code violations, with the city issuing over 400 violation notices to Colonial Village alone since 2019. Columbus police also responded to at least 1,500 calls for service there since March 2020.

“When we say we’re going to hold derelict landlords accountable in the City of Columbus, we mean it,” Klein said in a news release. “If you can’t provide safe, secure, and sanitary living conditions for tenants, you’re going to pay the price. This judgement holds Apex Colonial accountable and is a step forward to ensuring a better quality of life for residents.”

According to court documents, Apex Colonial failed to address a number of code violations on the premises, including pest conditions, internal health and safety violations within numerous apartment units, and broken windows, among other issues, the release said.

Receiver Bob Weiler and property manager Hayes Gibson have been at Colonial Village addressing code violations. Once they complete the court-mandated improvements, Colonial Village will be sold and the receiver will recoup his expenses.

Tenants at Colonial Village who need repairs may take complaints to the on-site property office and file it there during business hours. The receivers are still in the process of setting up a phone number and online portal for requests, Klein’s office said.