COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and Columbus police are seeking help in solving a cold case in northeast Columbus nearly two decades old.

According to Crime Stoppers, a man broke into the home of Michael Dawson and a woman in the 2400 block of Hanna Drive in Arlington Park. Police believe there was an attempted robbery when an unknown suspect shot and killed Dawson on Dec. 15, 2003.

The woman and her 3-year-old daughter were unharmed.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.