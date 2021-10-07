COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The John Glenn Columbus International Airport is the 12th worst airport in the United States for layovers, according to web site FinanceBuzz.com.

The site says it considered the 50 American airports that served the highest number of domestic passengers in 2020. FinanceBuzz then collected data relating to those airports, including size, amenities, and flight cancellations.

Seven of the 15 worst airports for layovers are located in the Midwest, according to the site.

The worst airports, in order according to FinanceBuzz, include Chicago’s O’Hare; D.C.’s Dulles International; Kansas City, Missouri’s International Airport; Chicago Midway; Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; Charlotte, NC’s Douglas International Airport; Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers; Indianapolis International Airport; Orlando, Florida’s, International Airport; Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport; and John Glenn Columbus International.

When describing the worst airport for layovers, Chicago’s O’Hare, FinanceBuzz cited “a huge number of gates, a high percentage of flights experiencing lengthy delays, and the highest overall percentage of canceled flights.”

Some of the best airports for layovers in America include Miami International Airport at number one, then San Antonio International Airport, followed by San Diego International Airport., according to FinanceBuzz.