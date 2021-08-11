Clippers announce updated mask requirements for Huntington Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Clippers have issued new guidelines regarding masks for all guests to Huntington Park.

The team announced the guidelines on Twitter Wednesday.

Effective Thursday, all guests must wear masks while inside indoor spaces at the stadium, including the lobby when purchasing tickets, restrooms, elevators, and the first aid room.

Per the Columbus Health Department, we will issue these new COVID requirements effective tomorrow (Thursday, August 12) for all guests:



All guests MUST wear masks in ALL indoors spaces: in the lobby purchasing tickets in our offices, restrooms, elevators, & the first aid room. — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) August 11, 2021

Vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks while in outside spaces, while unvaccinated guests will be required to wear masks in those outdoor areas.

The team said the new guidelines are based on recommendations from Columbus Public Health.