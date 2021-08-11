Clippers announce updated mask requirements for Huntington Park

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Clippers have issued new guidelines regarding masks for all guests to Huntington Park.

The team announced the guidelines on Twitter Wednesday.

Effective Thursday, all guests must wear masks while inside indoor spaces at the stadium, including the lobby when purchasing tickets, restrooms, elevators, and the first aid room.

Vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks while in outside spaces, while unvaccinated guests will be required to wear masks in those outdoor areas.

The team said the new guidelines are based on recommendations from Columbus Public Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus Paralympian to compete in two events in Tokyo

Fallen Nelsonville Police officer laid to rest

Dog found shot finds good home with West Jefferson family

Central Ohio non-profits team up to help fight food insecurity

Second suspect in custody, teen sought in fatal shooting of rapper

FULL INTERVIEW: Columbus OBGYN, CDC urges all pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

More Local News