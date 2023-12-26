COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Clintonville bakery is closing down at the end of the year.

Tudie’s Cookies and Sweets, a locally owned bakery at 3009 N. High St., recently announced on Facebook that it will close at the end of the month. The bakery will reopen Friday, with the last day of 2023 being its last day open.

“After a lot of thought, I decided this is the best decision for me and my family,” Tudie’s owner said in a Facebook post. “I am grateful for all of your love and support over the past couple years.”

The bakery has been serving sweets and more since opening in June 2022. Every item that the store sold was handmade, including cookies, cinnamon rolls, breakfast items, and more.

A day after the posting announcing Tudie’s closure, a new social media post said that the owner would not be done with baking forever.

“For all of those that asked, I’m not done with baking forever but right now I want to just focus on one job, nursing, (instead of two) and hang with the kiddos while they still want to hang with me,” Tudie’s owner said in a Facebook post. “I may pop up at a market next summer so be on the lookout for that and there may be some catering/special orders or cake making in the future.”