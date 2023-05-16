COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair concert lineup is now complete with the final show announced Tuesday morning.

American country music singer Clint Black will perform July 27 at the fair, which will run from July 26-Aug. 6. Black will be joined by special guest Emily Ann Roberts, who was the runner-up on season nine of NBC’s “The Voice.”

This all-country music concert completes a lineup of more than a dozen shows at the Ohio State Fair with tickets for this latest concert going on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair. All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

KIDZ BOP will lead off the concerts on July 26 with a lineup that also includes Third Eye Blind, Keith Sweat, Ludacris, Styx, and more.

Ohio State Fair concert schedule

July 26, 6:30 p.m.: KIDZ BOP

July 27: 7 p.m.: Clint Black with Emily Ann Roberts

July 28, 7:30 p.m.: Third Eye Blind with The Main Squeeze

July 29, 7:30 p.m.: Keith Sweat with Ginuwine

July 30, 1 p.m.: All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir (Free)

July 30, 7:30 p.m.: Yung Gravy with bbno$

July 31, 7 p.m.: Casting Crowns

Aug. 1, 1 p.m.: 1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute Band – Free)

Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Ludacris

Aug. 2, 7 p.m.: Styx with Foghat

Aug. 3, 7 p.m.: Tyler Hubbard with Matt Stell

Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.: Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour

Aug. 5, 7 p.m.: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth

Aug. 6, 2 p.m.: Sale of Champions Livestock Auction