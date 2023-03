Volunteers pick up trash in Columbus Saturday, April 30, as part of the Cleaner Columbus event.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An event is calling on Columbus residents to clean up the city.

Columbus Councilmember Emmanuel Remy is teaming up with NBC4 traffic anchor Kristine Varkony for the 2nd annual Cleaner Columbus Citywide Cleanup on Saturday, April 1.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Wolfe Park Shelterhouse on Park Drive, with the clean up starting at 10 a.m.

For information on how to register, click here. Registration closed March 29 at 12 p.m.