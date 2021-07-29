City’s ‘Triage Pod’ helps de-escalate emergency response, free up resources

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At a city news conference Thursday morning, Mayor Andrew Ginther discussed the effectiveness of a pilot program meant to de-escalate emergency situations while freeing up first responders for more targeted 9-1-1 calls.

The “Triage Pod” was established in May 2021 as part of a six-week pilot program. The Pod consisted of a social worker, emergency communications dispatcher and paramedic who responded to calls involving mental health and addiction — calls that did not require an immediate police or fire department response.

“What this program so clearly demonstrates is the need to strengthen and diversify our front-line responses so that police officers can focus on what they were always intended to do: address violent crime and keep our neighborhoods safe,” Ginther said.

Ginther said the program will “ensure that even more people are receiving the right care in the right amount of time.”

The first two weeks of the program focused on developing criteria and policies for transferring 9-1-1 calls to the Pod. Staff members were also trained while technology was tested.

According to the city, the Pod managed live emergency calls during weeks three through six. Of the calls received over a span of 72 hours from June 7 through July 2, the city says:

62.5% did not require an immediate police or fire dispatch.

48% were either fully resolved by the Pod or redirected to local community resources.

Calls requiring a law enforcement response were handed over to police with pre-arrival information.

According to the city, plans are underway to expand the Pod’s hours of operation and build additional triage and follow-up units.