COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another home has been boarded up by the city, and police conducted several compliance inspections at motels and gas stations in north Columbus in an effort to target criminal activity hotspots.

An emergency order was obtained by the city to shut down a home at 2025 Tupsfield Road after the Columbus Division of Police Community Response team observed multiple drug and prostitution trafficking at the residence, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

Klein stated in a release there were 10 reports involving guns at the property, as well as recovered drug paraphernalia, and evidence of meth and fentanyl at the home.

Klein also announced several compliance inspections by the Hotel Nuisance Abatement Group (NAG) and Liquor NAG compliance inspections of several businesses in north Columbus.

Some of the properties targeted in the inspections due to a history of nuisance activity, according to Klein, include:

Baymont Inn located at 887 Morse Rd.

Ameristop/Circle A at 4432 Walford St.

Speedway at 3974 Cleveland Ave.

Sunoco at 5800 Cleveland Ave.

Beechcroft Newstand at 1935 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

The inspections are part of a public safety and compliance effort in partnership with various groups, including CPD, CFD, Columbus Public Health, State Fire, Licensing and Code Enforcement.