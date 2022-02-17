COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has announced another house in the city being shut down due to drug activity.

The home, located at 2291 Taylor Avenue, was tied to a large-scale drug trafficking operation, according to Klein, and has been boarded up by police after an emergency court order.

“We’re committed to building safer, stronger neighborhoods, and shutting down this drug house gives East Linden residents the peace of mind of knowing that this property is no longer a haven for criminals and drug trafficking,” stated Klein in a release.

Between November and December of 2021, Columbus and Reynoldsburg police surveilled the property at various times with officers observing dozens of narcotics transactions, according to the release.

Other incidents observed at the house by police include:

In Nov. 2021, CPD obtained and executed a search warrant at the premises for the recovery of a stolen handgun. Officers recovered the gun as well as an AR-15 style assault rifle and two pounds of marijuana.

CPD Drug Crimes Bureau and Investigative Tactical Unit (INTAC) and RPD Detectives executed another search warrant of the premises later in Nov. 2021, recovering marijuana packaged for sale, suspected opioids, ammunition, a surveillance system DVR and cash.

In Dec. 2021, CPD Drug Crimes Bureau, INTAC and officers from the Reroute Initiative executed a third search warrant on the premises, recovering more than six pounds of marijuana, a stolen handgun, five cell phones, a camera DVR system, and over $1,000 cash.

This is the latest home boarded up in the Columbus area in recent weeks. On Feb. 10, the city announced two “dangerous” Hilltop homes were shut down due to drug activity. The next day, the city released another home was shut down, this time in the Linden area, after police received numerous calls from neighbors about drug sales, overdoses, theft, and gunshots from the house.

