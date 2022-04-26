COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity.

“Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, we’re ensuring safety, promoting accountability and restoring opportunity for residents, businesses and the entire Hilltop community.”

The Columbus Division of Police received their first tip about drugs at the home, located at 2226 Amherst Avenue, in February 2019, according to court documents.

According to a release from the city, other incidents that happened at the house after the initial tip include:

In March 2019, CPD received a report of an accidental overdose at the property. Later that month, CPD received an anonymous narcotics complaint regarding the premises. CPD INTAC then made multiple controlled purchases of crack cocaine and later executed a search warrant of the premises.

On March 18, 2019 property owners were notified and informed of their duty to abate any nuisance activity at the premises.

On April 6, 2019, officers were dispatched to the property on report of a burglary.

CPD again received notice from concerned neighbors in Oct. 2020 who reported narcotics activity had begun again at the property. Officers surveilled the premises and observed a vehicle associated with a known drug trafficker and member of a local street gang.

CPD responded to a number of calls for service between April and Nov. 2021, including reports of a fight, drug activity and multiple disturbances at the property.

In Nov. and Dec. 2021, CPD INTAC made multiple controlled purchases of crack cocaine at the premises. CPD executed a search warrant of the premises, recovering 36.7 grams of crack cocaine along with money from an earlier covert narcotics purchase and other drug paraphernalia.

In March 2022, CPD INTAC made a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from the premises.

The home was boarded up Monday and is the fourth in the Hilltop area to be shut down by the city since Jan. 1.