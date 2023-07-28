COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is giving the owners of a Greyhound bus terminal on the west side an ultimatum – fix their code violations in 20 days or cease operations.

People who live near the Wilson Road terminal said since it opened one month ago, it’s brought crime and safety concerns.

A few days ago, the city received the new building plans they asked for from the owners last Monday. They said they’ve found several code violations.

For people like Zachary Whitt, who lives just steps away from the terminal, this is the news he has been waiting for.

“Yesterday was my birthday, actually. So, this is the best birthday present I could have received,” Whitt said.

Whit has been advocating against it since it opened one month ago, citing safety concerns. He said there have been more issues with the terminal since he last spoke to NBC4.

“There have been a few crime incidents since then,” Whitt said. “A lot of people depend on buses to be able to get to, you know, point a to point b, it’s not fair to them, you know, the passengers and to just say, okay, well, go away and put a lot of people out.”

Last week the City of Columbus got involved. They found the terminal was operating without a certificate of occupancy or proper permits.

Anthony Celebreeze, the Deputy Director of Columbus’ Building and Zoning Department, said Monday they sent a letter to the owners, Baron Buses, for new building plans.

“The new site plan shows us that they’re going to end up having to get some variances and potentially do a traffic study, among other things,” Celebrezze said.

Celebrezze said they’ve also found three other code violations.

The first is improper permits for graphics. He said the Greyhound logo printed on the terminal had to be approved before being put on display.

Another is damage to the exterior of the building, which Celebrezze said was caused by a bus.

The last is failure to comply with previously approved site plans. Celebrezze said the terminal was only approved to have one or two buses operate out of that location. In the last month there have been up to seven at a time.

Then there is the lack of a certificate of occupancy, or the final inspection done to clear for opening. The city said it is against the state building code to operate without this. Obtaining a proper certificate can take up to 90 days.

Celebrezze said they have also determined there needs to be a traffic study done to place proper crosswalks in the area. He said even if they make all these fixes and add proper restrooms to the property, the terminal will still not be sizable.

The city is now giving the owners 20 days to fix the issues or shut down. If they do not comply, the city attorney can take the owners to court.

“It’s just too small of a site. We’re encouraging them to look for an alternative site,” Celebrezze said. “We’ve taken the extra step to issue these violations. And now hopefully the owner will make some decisions based on, you know, what he needs and also what the community needs.”

This extra step is already putting community members like Whitt at ease.

“I hope somebody can take advantage of the location and really help, you know, improve the neighborhood and, you know, make a 180 from what we had with this particular business,” Whitt said.

Celebrezze said buses could still be running out of this terminal for the next 20 days, and that city officials have a meeting scheduled with Baron Buses for next week.

NBC4 has reached out to them for a comment, and they have not sent a response back yet.