COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Recreation and Parks department announced Tuesday they will open cooling centers at five community centers during this midweek heat wave in central Ohio.

With temperatures in the upper 90s that will feel like over 100 degrees, the city will have cooling centers at Barnett, Beatty, Douglas, Glenwood, and Marion Franklin open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday.

Along with cooling centers open, the pools at Dodge, Driving Park, Glenwood, Lincoln, and Tuttle will have extended hours with two swim blocks from 1-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday. To register, click here.

The spray grounds at Blackburn, Linden, North Bank, and Scioto Southland will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well.

Franklin County is under an excessive heat warning Tuesday with a heat watch till Wednesday evening.