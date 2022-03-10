COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pilot program that allowed restaurants to stay open during the pandemic will now be made permanent.

A release from the city of Columbus states that starting March 17, the on-street dining program, which allowed the use of the right of way for outdoor dining, will become a permanent feature for restaurants who apply for it.

The city will also be providing barriers to maintain a safe distance between vehicular traffic and patrons of the restaurants that apply for the permit.

“The city’s successful outdoor dining pilot supported our local restaurants as they fought through adversity the past two years,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Making this program permanent celebrates the industry’s resiliency and supports our local economy as our community gets back on track and patrons want to comfortably dine out.”

Another part of the program, which allows restaurants to expand their seating to their private parking lots, has also been made permanent.

Conditions for the right-of-way and sidewalk program include:

The on-street dining program is applicable to restaurants on city streets with posted speeds of 30 mph or less.

Dining areas cannot block vehicle or pedestrian traffic, or impede ADA access.

All entities are required to return the public property to its original condition upon conclusion of use.

Conditions for expansion on private property or into parking lots include:

No more than 25% of required parking spaces may be used.

Accessible parking spaces are not to be obstructed, or approved alternative spaces of the same dimensions must be provided elsewhere on the parcel.

Tents are allowed with 75% of tent sides remaining open when in use.

Expanded dining area does not increase the current establishment maximum capacity.

Questions and applications for expansion into the right of way or sidewalks can be submitted online at https://portal.columbus.gov/permits/.