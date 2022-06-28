COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on efforts to reduce gun violence.

Mayor Ginther says 1,500 illegal guns have been taken off the street in 2022 thus far.

Guns taken by city law enforcement were on display at the press event with Ginther stating the weapons there represent just 10 percent of those illegal guns.

In addition to an update on the campaign to reduce gun violence, city leaders will also discuss the efforts to combat the use of illegal guns.

Joining Ginther will be city attorney Zach Klein, city council president Shannon Hardin, CPD police chief Elaine Bryant, and the city’s health commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.