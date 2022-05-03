The video above was provided by The City of Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders announced a plan Tuesday called “Operation Wheels Down” to step up enforcement and prosecution of illegal riding of dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets.

City officials state that public safety personnel have received an increase in calls about noise and safety concerns regarding motorbike riding in recent weeks.

“These vehicles, when driven recklessly and illegally on city streets, double as an unacceptable public nuisance and a clear threat to community safety,” Ginther said.

“This kind of behavior will not be tolerated, and we are coordinating closely with all our partners across the city to leverage our combined resources, and strengthen enforcement and prosecution in ways that promote safety and maximize accountability.”

“Operation Wheels Down” will be a mobilization of officers in the field to deter illegal dirt bike riding with cases being turned over to City Attorney Zach Klein’s office for prosecution.

“The City takes seriously our duty to protect the safety and security of pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and all who use our streets. Illegally and recklessly operating any vehicle on city streets will be prosecuted—period,” Klein said. “Our office will continue to work alongside CPD and public safety officials to keep our streets safe as we head into the summer months.”

A misdemeanor charge of reckless operation of a dirt bike or ATV calls for a fine between $500 and $1,000, impoundment of the vehicle, and 30 days in jail.

“Consider this your notice: our officers and law enforcement partners will be on the lookout for this dangerous behavior. You won’t know where or when. This is not a game, and when we catch you, there will be consequences,” Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said.