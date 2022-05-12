COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus is working to keep kids out of trouble during the summer months.

Historically, violence ticks up during the warmer time of year. Last summer, city council distributed about $6 million in grants to 11 different groups working to help kids, according to Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, who serves as chair of the Public Safety Committee.

“There’s never enough money to go around and the need is great,” Remy said.

On Thursday night, those 11 organizations presented their results to the council. They also shared their plans for this summer and how they would use more grant funding, if they got it.

“It was great to hear the successes our partners experienced last year and look forward to augmenting that and supporting that coming into 2022,” Remy said.

Many of the programs focus on leadership development, entrepreneurship, life skills training, job training and placement, and personal development.

The city council hopes to have this year’s funds distributed before school ends, and other organization interested in applying for the grants should contact the offices of Remy and Council President Shannon Hardin.

“It’s very important to me to make sure our young people have the support, they feel supported,” said Geno Tucker, CEO and founder of Urban Scouts, a grant recipient that offers landscaping, cosmetology and bike repair trainings, as well as mental health services.

“I want make sure we can provide them the space and opportunity to see something different so they can be something different,” Tucker said.