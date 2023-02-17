COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus’ city council honored several individuals at its 2023 Black History Month Celebration Friday.

Briggs High School choir began the event with a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem. The event’s keynote speaker was U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-03) who chaired the Congressional Black Caucus during the 117th Congress. It also featured a light fare as many award winners were honored.

The 2023 Poindexter Award recipients honored were Malissa Thomas, the Founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, Chief Judge Algenon L. Marbley, The Columbus Branch of the NAACP, Attorney Sean L. Walton, Jr., and President and CEO of the United Way Janet E. Jackson.