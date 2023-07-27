COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Keeping drugs off the streets, reducing overdoses and keeping people safe is work the Columbus City Council is supporting with federal funds for the police division’s drug lab.

The Columbus Division of Police Crime Lab, specifically the drug identification section, is getting $106,000 to replace a piece of equipment that’s around 20 years old.

It’s a lot of money, but it’s helping solve drug cases.

“It’s one of the most expensive rooms in the city,” Crime Laboratory Manager Angela Farrington said.

Councilmember Emmanuel Remy helped get this funding approved.

“Things get more complicated as time goes on, people get sneakier in the way that they do things so we want to make sure we analyze things as fast as possible and make sure that we’re getting justice for the victims that are out there,” Remy said.

The piece of equipment being replaced is called a gas chromatograph mass spectrometer. There are eight in the lab, and two of those need replacing.

“The majority of all instrumentation and equipment within the laboratory is funded through grant funds, federal grant funds, as well as local seizure funds from large, mainly drug trafficking cases,” Farrington said.

To use the spectrometers, police bring suspected drugs to the lab. Then scientists measure the substances, put them into vials and run them through the machines.

“A lot of times we will provide an investigative lead for a detective. They may be working a case and they don’t know what they’re encountering or how severe it is,” CPD Crime Laboratory Forensic Scientist 3 Meredith Sweeney said.

Through those tests, the lab can see what drugs are in the mix.

“Methamphetamine is our number three drug we see, actually cocaine as our number one drug, followed by fentanyl,” Sweeney said.

The lab helps in all sorts of cases.

“We might see a single item that came out of perhaps a traffic stop, that’s a bag of powder, up to we see hundreds of items that came out of a larger, possibly a raid or some sort of a drug trafficking investigation,” Sweeney said.

It’s not all about getting leads, it’s also about keeping the community safe.

Sweeney says when the opioid epidemic hit, the area was not ready.

“We weren’t prepared. We weren’t communicating with everyone,” she said.

Now that has changed. The crime labs, the coroner’s office and the Board of Pharmacy work together to stay ahead.

“We opened up those lines of communication and we started working together so that we were better prepared for whatever the next crisis was going to be,” Sweeney said.

That money that was just approved is only replacing one machine. The lab will continue to look for other funding opportunities to replace the second older one.