COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Casey Goodson, Jr., was shot and killed by now-former Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade 11 months ago. On Thursday, two city council members announced a new program named in his honor.

Goodson’s family and their attorney have said the 23-year-old was carrying a bag of Subway sandwiches when he was shot while trying to enter his family’s home.

Meade’s attorney, Mark Collins, has said that at no time did his client mistake a sandwich for a gun. Collins also said that Goodson pointed a gun at Meade.

Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack has assigned two special prosecutors to the case. According to Tim Merkle, one of the special prosecutors, there is still an active investigation in the case.

Goodson had his commercial driver’s license, and his family said he dreamed of owning his own fleet.

On Thursday, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, Council member Shayla Favor, and others announced the formation of the Pathways to Purpose: Casey Goodson Jr. CDL program.

If the funding is authorized by the council, the city will invest $200,000 in the program and partner with IMPACT Community Action, as well as the Capital Transportation Academy’s Roads2Work program, to provide dozens of people with the training to obtain their CDLs.

Officials said Roads2Work has helped people go from earning minimum wage to over $50,000 a year.

Councilmember Favor told NBC4 that she understands there are different accounts of what happened to Goodson and the legal process will play out, and it was important to make this a big deal.

“Oftentimes, when you hear young black men who have been killed at the hands of law enforcement, you get a few hashtags a few days and then we lose sight of who and what they were,” she said. “I don’t want people to lose sight of who Mr. Goodson was. He was a good son. He was a great man, and he had dreams and those dreams were not realized, but we’re turning this pain into purpose and that’s what this program is about today.”

Shortly after the program was announced, Jeff Simpson, the Executive Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9, issued the following statement:

The citizens of Columbus deserve resources that bring them growth and opportunity such as the Pathways to Purpose, Commercial Driver’s License Program. We applaud the effort to enact the program and wish it great success. With that said, the opportunity to better oneself should stand alone. It is unfortunate that City Council chose to needlessly politicize such a promising program. Rather than announcing the program for its own sake, the City used the opportunity to continue its reflexive attack on the police—dividing instead of uniting. As of October 31, 2021, there have been 172 Homicides in the City of Columbus, and the FOP mourns each loss. Tragically, the City is on pace to shatter last year’s all-time high homicide record. Instead of addressing the scourge of violent crime, City Council chooses to demonize its police. The citizens of Columbus see through the charade.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI are reviewing this case to determine whether Goodson’s civil rights were violated.

A spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office sent NBC4 the following statement:

The United States Attorney’s Office – in conjunction with the FBI, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and Office of Inspector General, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police – continues to pursue a full and fair investigation into the death of Casey Goodson, Jr.