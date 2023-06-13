COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus leaders are moving forward with plans to build a new police substation in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Columbus City Council approved nearly a $1.5 million investment on Monday for the design and engineering of the new substation. Now, city leaders are accepting input from the community.

Lisa Boggs, a neighborhood advocate, said having this space for police and the community is what they need. Boggs and other Hilltop residents have been advocating for a new police substation for about a decade.

“This is proof the community wants this police station on Sullivant Avenue. The community needs it,” Boggs said.

The current substation on Sullivant Avenue is more than 50 years old. City leaders said it’s run down and there is not enough space for officers and parking. Boggs called it uninviting, and said, with the barbed wire, many feel it is unapproachable.

“They need a nice place just like we need a nice home. Or a nice place to work. They need a nice place to work too,” Boggs said.

She said the new building is vital for the community to build relationships with the police.

“We need our police officers, we definitely can’t bring back our neighborhood without their assistance because law and order as we are seeing now law and order is what is necessary for civil society,” Boggs said.

City leaders said the plan is to build a new structure on Sullivant Avenue between Townsend Avenue and Columbian Avenue. It will include up-to-date technology and public amenities.

“People up in that neighborhood feel they want a place where they can gather so there will be a community room, hopefully a bike shop to service our bikes we have,” said Emmanuel Remy, a Columbus City Councilmember. “We just want something modern that serves not only our first responders but the community as well.”

Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city is pushing to add space for officers to do activities with the community. He hopes this space will serve as a model for other departments.

“We are really trying to become that community policing organization to build relationships between police and the community, particularly those young people,” Ginther said.

Boggs said, for people in the Hilltop, it will be nice to see something shiny and new.

“It will be good for morale. When you get something nice and new it makes you feel pretty good,” Boggs said. “It makes us feel like we are being heard and valued.”

Construction is expected to begin next year and the city hopes the building will be finished in 2025.