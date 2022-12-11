It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbus, OH metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of September 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 104 cities and towns in Columbus.

#30. Kirkersville, Kirkersville

– 1-year price change: +$42,393 (+21.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,665 (+57.7%)

– Typical home value: $242,310 (#60 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Gahanna, Gahanna

– 1-year price change: +$42,770 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,080 (+57.9%)

– Typical home value: $349,444 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Hilliard, Hilliard

– 1-year price change: +$43,115 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,453 (+56.5%)

– Typical home value: $352,962 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Grandview Heights, Grandview Heights

– 1-year price change: +$43,639 (+9.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$160,131 (+43.7%)

– Typical home value: $526,523 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Pataskala, Pataskala

– 1-year price change: +$46,061 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,324 (+70.5%)

– Typical home value: $353,928 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Carroll, Carroll

– 1-year price change: +$46,353 (+13.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,737 (+61.2%)

– Typical home value: $383,956 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Worthington, Worthington

– 1-year price change: +$47,687 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,473 (+46.9%)

– Typical home value: $436,783 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Marysville, Marysville

– 1-year price change: +$47,824 (+16.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$126,956 (+60.3%)

– Typical home value: $337,334 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Radnor, Radnor

– 1-year price change: +$48,279 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$138,845 (+59.3%)

– Typical home value: $372,876 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Canal Winchester, Canal Winchester

– 1-year price change: +$48,831 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,979 (+61.6%)

– Typical home value: $377,600 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Lithopolis, Lithopolis

– 1-year price change: +$49,268 (+15.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,256 (+55.9%)

– Typical home value: $365,855 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Westerville, Westerville

– 1-year price change: +$49,283 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,203 (+51.9%)

– Typical home value: $424,902 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Blacklick, Blacklick

– 1-year price change: +$49,967 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,396 (+67.5%)

– Typical home value: $345,947 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Delaware, Delaware

– 1-year price change: +$50,586 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,081 (+58.4%)

– Typical home value: $369,209 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Pickerington, Pickerington

– 1-year price change: +$51,374 (+15.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$147,018 (+60.6%)

– Typical home value: $389,496 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Bexley, Bexley

– 1-year price change: +$51,585 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,018 (+43.3%)

– Typical home value: $535,802 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Shawnee Hills, Shawnee Hills

– 1-year price change: +$53,346 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$155,379 (+53.5%)

– Typical home value: $445,563 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Ostrander, Ostrander

– 1-year price change: +$53,964 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,930 (+58.8%)

– Typical home value: $440,019 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Sunbury, Sunbury

– 1-year price change: +$57,329 (+15.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$153,682 (+56.3%)

– Typical home value: $426,536 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Johnstown, Johnstown

– 1-year price change: +$57,477 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,298 (+68.6%)

– Typical home value: $398,816 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Plain City, Plain City

– 1-year price change: +$59,293 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$171,770 (+54.6%)

– Typical home value: $486,131 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Riverlea, Riverlea

– 1-year price change: +$60,433 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,921 (+30.9%)

– Typical home value: $524,677 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Marble Cliff, Marble Cliff

– 1-year price change: +$63,819 (+8.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$234,724 (+40.7%)

– Typical home value: $811,959 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Alexandria, Alexandria

– 1-year price change: +$64,197 (+17.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$188,080 (+76.3%)

– Typical home value: $434,607 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Granville, Granville

– 1-year price change: +$65,360 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$177,792 (+55.7%)

– Typical home value: $497,091 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Upper Arlington, Upper Arlington

– 1-year price change: +$67,505 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$192,526 (+46.9%)

– Typical home value: $602,808 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Dublin, Dublin

– 1-year price change: +$69,929 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$181,292 (+49.0%)

– Typical home value: $550,913 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Powell, Powell

– 1-year price change: +$70,436 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$165,955 (+44.0%)

– Typical home value: $543,185 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#2. New Albany, New Albany

– 1-year price change: +$71,563 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$185,849 (+47.5%)

– Typical home value: $577,357 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Galena, Galena

– 1-year price change: +$78,760 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$187,424 (+46.7%)

– Typical home value: $588,616 (#3 most expensive city in metro)