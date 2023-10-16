COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the world’s most-known traditional circus acts will have seven shows in Columbus next year and it will be on the ice.

Cirque du Soleil will be coming to Ohio’s capital to perform its first-ever acrobatic performance on ice “CRYSTAL” from April 4-7 at the Schottenstein Center. Despite only four days of shows, there will be seven performances over that span. Those dates and times include:

April 4 at 7 p.m.

April 5 at 7 p.m.

April 6 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

April 7 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

This is the first Cirque du Soleil production that uses real snow and will include traditional circus acts such as trapeze, Banquine, aerial strips, hand-to-trapeze, juggling, and hand balancing.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Monday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here.