COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Circle K on the West Side has become the “lucky seller” of a $1 million Powerball ticket.

The Ohio Lottery Commission announced that the Circle K located at 5499 Hall Road sold the $1 million prize in Wednesday evening’s Powerball drawing, according to a Thursday news release from the Ohio Lottery Commission. The store will receive a $1,000 sales bonus.

The winning ticket holder, who earned the game’s second-tier prize by matching 5-of-5 numbers without the Powerball number, is Ohio’s 60th winner of $1 million or more in the game.

The lottery’s winning numbers were 22-39-43-62-64 +7, PP=4, the lottery commission said. No one has come forward yet to claim the $1 million prize.

Odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize are 1 in 11.7 million, the lottery commission said.