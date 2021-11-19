COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A local church paid for an entire month of childcare for 30 families at a daycare. The surprise couldn’t have come at a better time.

It’s a moment that brought tears to the eyes of many families when they discovered their childcare costs had been paid off.

The First Congregational Church in Columbus raised more than $15,000 through individual gifts and endowments. The money was then donated to Childcare Wonderland, a daycare center across the street.

“We know that there are lots of people in our community and around our country who are struggling during this time of pandemic,” said Reverend Emily Corzine an Associate Minister at the church.

“That little bit of help can make a huge difference, for the lives of these families,” said Mark Williams, the Director of Christian Education at the church.

It already has for many of the families.

“As a mother of three, it’s a blessing,” said Brittany Reese. “It saves me over $400.”

“It just adds a lot of money back to our accounts that we can use for the kids specifically, and make sure that they have the stuff that they need,” said Aaron Ziglar.

It wasn’t just the families. The childcare center also received a huge donation, as the church purchased it a brand-new stove and gift cards for the staff.

“You never know what somebody’s going through, and that situation right there could’ve changed somebody’s whole outlook on life,” said dad Keith Sweatte.

Finally, the families that don’t get childcare paid for, will get gift cards from the church.