COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In a heartwarming tale of nostalgia and community spirit, a beloved Christmas icon is making a triumphant return to spread holiday joy.

Mr. Tree, the “talking tree,” originally featured at the Downtown Lazarus department store, has undergone a magical recreation to entertain a new generation of children after being missing for dozens of years.

(Credit: Todd Reed)

The honor of returning this historic holiday symbol to central Ohio fell into the hands of local artist Todd Reed. Reed recorded his meticulous restoration in a timelapse video posted to social media. The clip captures the craftsmanship involved in bringing Mr. Tree back to life.

“I figured since I was going to be resurrecting this masterpiece from my childhood, I should probably video document the process,” Reed wrote in the caption of the post. “I hope this video brings the same amount of joy to your heart that Mr. TREE brought to your heart from Christmases long ago!”

Mr. Tree at Buckeye Raceway (Credit: Todd Reed)

Life Size Nativity scene, in front of State Auto Insurance Headquarters in downtown Columbus, Ohio (Adobe Stock)

The original Mr. Tree was created by Columbus art legend Gordon Keith, who died in 2015. Keith was also responsible for other beloved installations including the outside nativity for State Auto and the Street of Yesteryear at the old COSI, according to his obituary.

Mr. Tree will appear next to the outside nativity, now located at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral at 212 E. Broad St., at 7 p.m. Sunday.