COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of people distributed two weeks’ worth of food to local families at St. Stephen’s Community House as part of the 67th annual Christmas Cares event.

More than 1,000 families received donations Saturday, with another 1,200 set to receive their donations Sunday.

Organizers said during these uncertain times, they want to make sure everyone is fed, enjoys the holidays, and families feel some financial relief.

“We get calls every single day at United Way,” said Cathy Mason-Vallance with the United Way of Central Ohio. “We get calls from the different unions with help with food, assistance with electrical, that stuff. This is just one of the many avenues that we can help them.”

Sunday’s second-day distribution has reached its capacity, but on Monday and Tuesday, Franklin County residents can go to St. Stephen’s Community House at 1500 E 17th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive food on a first-come, first-serve basis.