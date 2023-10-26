COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grammy award-winning country music artist Chris Stapleton has announced new dates for his tour “All-American Road Show,” including a stop in central Ohio.

Stapleton is performing in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center on July 19, 2024, with special guests Marcus King and Nikki Lane. The “All-American Road Show” is coming after Stapleton releases his new album “Higher” on Nov. 10.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Other special guests throughout the tour include Sheryl Crow, Elle King, Willie Nelson and Family, Grace Potter, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, Turnpike Troubadours, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Citi card members will have access to the pre sale starting Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. until Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. View more information on tickets here.