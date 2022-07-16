COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the past two years, much of the world has been focused on getting one vaccine: The COVID-19 shot.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 25 million children worldwide missed vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, continuing a downward trend that began in 2019.

OhioHealth Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said it is crucial that parents are getting their children these routine vaccinations.

Some of the diseases, like meningitis or polio, the general public has forgotten exist because of vaccine immunity over the last century, but the diseases can still be deadly.

“The leading cause of death over 100 years ago are types of infections that a lot of people really don’t think about too much anymore,” Gastaldo said.

He attributed the drop in immunization to two things: Limited access to primary health care physicians during the pandemic, and the misinformation being spread about vaccines.

As the world opens back up, Gastaldo said it’s time to start getting back in the habit of having routine check-ups, immunizations, or whatever else you need to keep healthy.

Keeping children up to date on their vaccinations will also protect other people around your children from these diseases and keep these diseases out of sight and out of mind.

“We are talking about things like meningitis,” Gastaldo said. “We also have vaccines for things like polio, measles, rubella, diphtheria, and tetanus and we need to make sure that everybody is protected from types of infections that we don’t see anymore because of vaccines.”

Anyone without a primary care doctor is urged to contact their local health department to find out about vaccines.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.