COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child has died after being rescued from a pond at a southeast Columbus apartment complex.

Columbus fire responded to a retention pond at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lakeside Lane after reports that a one-year-old was in the pond, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Geitter. The department sent in a diver to rescue the child who was underwater for about a half hour.

Geitter said the child was pulled out of the water shortly before 4:30 p.m. and was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The child was pronounced dead shortly after.

The pond at the apartment complex has a history of accidents, including nine deaths since 2011. An incident in 2019 saw two adults and three children plunged into the pond while in a car.