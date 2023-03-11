COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child and a woman are recovering after being shot overnight Saturday in two separate incidents.

According to a Columbus police, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Evergreen Road at 4 a.m. after hearing reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found an 11-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet in his left arm.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition and is being treated for his injury. In a morning update, police said the child was shot accidentally while sleeping inside his house.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police were sent to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue in southeast Columbus after reports of a different shooting. A 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her upper left leg. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is recovering from her injury.

CPD say that the woman was involved in a physical altercation and as she got in her car to leave, an unknown person began shooting at the car.